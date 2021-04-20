LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Chicago
601 N Martingale Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173, USA
| +1 847-592-9700
Sat, Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 7pm
So.Many.Legos.Only 37 short minutes outside of Chicago, the marvelous land of Legos awaits. Have you ever asked yourself “Can you make Legos into any shape on earth?” Well, I’m here to tell you the answer is “yes.” Yes, you most certainly can. From monkeys to space ships and Star Wars figures to NASCAR racers, if you can think of it, someone’s made it out of Legos.
Legoland is certainly about Legos and the inherent awesomeness therein but it’s also about 4D cinema, a Master Builder Academy for your little budding engineer, technicycles that fly through the air, a factory tour where Lego bricks are made, and a laser zapper ride with dragon cars. At $20 a person it isn’t cheap, but if your kid loves Legos, they’ll never forget this experience.