Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Chicago

601 N Martingale Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173, USA
Website
| +1 847-592-9700
So.Many.Legos. Schaumburg Illinois United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 7pm

So.Many.Legos.

Only 37 short minutes outside of Chicago, the marvelous land of Legos awaits. Have you ever asked yourself “Can you make Legos into any shape on earth?” Well, I’m here to tell you the answer is “yes.” Yes, you most certainly can. From monkeys to space ships and Star Wars figures to NASCAR racers, if you can think of it, someone’s made it out of Legos.

Legoland is certainly about Legos and the inherent awesomeness therein but it’s also about 4D cinema, a Master Builder Academy for your little budding engineer, technicycles that fly through the air, a factory tour where Lego bricks are made, and a laser zapper ride with dragon cars. At $20 a person it isn’t cheap, but if your kid loves Legos, they’ll never forget this experience.

By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points