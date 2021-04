Legoland California

Family Fun at Legoland

Legoland is a great amusement park for families and is located in Carlsbad, just north of San Diego . Legoland naturally has exhibits made out of legos and some amazing ones at that, but there are also rides, water parks, and an aquarium on the property. Legoland has a lot to offer and sometimes we thought the adults were having more fun than the kids. Make sure to see the miniature cities section as well as the Star Wars exhibit. Legoland is very well organized, clean, and the staff is helpful which made for a stress-free day amongst thousands of visitors.