Legoland California
1 Legoland Drive
| +1 888-690-5346
Photo by Ana Nakamura
Family Fun at LegolandLegoland is a great amusement park for families and is located in Carlsbad, just north of San Diego. Legoland naturally has exhibits made out of legos and some amazing ones at that, but there are also rides, water parks, and an aquarium on the property. Legoland has a lot to offer and sometimes we thought the adults were having more fun than the kids. Make sure to see the miniature cities section as well as the Star Wars exhibit. Legoland is very well organized, clean, and the staff is helpful which made for a stress-free day amongst thousands of visitors.
almost 7 years ago
Everyone's A Kid Here!
Is there a kid out there who does NOT love playing with Lego?? This family amusement park is clearly for kids 4-10ish (and their adult relatives!). Lots of amazing things made of Lego - the regular size you have at home and giant size like these bricks being moved by a Lego dinosaur. The boat cruise is a great way to get a quick overview of dozens of cities around the world without leaving the boat.
almost 7 years ago
Legoland
Great picture of lego NYC on the background. You can barely see but lady liberty is in front of the buildings. Great theme park to visit with the kids. Most rides are geared more towards smaller children but you can still find some faster rides for older children. If you buy VIP pass, you can bypass most lines.