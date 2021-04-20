Legoland California

Everyone's A Kid Here!

Is there a kid out there who does NOT love playing with Lego?? This family amusement park is clearly for kids 4-10ish (and their adult relatives!). Lots of amazing things made of Lego - the regular size you have at home and giant size like these bricks being moved by a Lego dinosaur. The boat cruise is a great way to get a quick overview of dozens of cities around the world without leaving the boat.