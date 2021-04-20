Legal Harborside 270 Northern Avenue

Photo courtesy of Legal Seafoods More info Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

A Flagship Location for Legal Seafood The chic, waterfront location of Legal Harborside will remind you of a beautiful yacht. Three floors offer the best of seafood, each in a distinct venue. The first floor is open and pays homage to Legal's casual beginnings. The market area will have your mouth watering for takeout specialties. Upstairs, a special occasion menu features food and prices that reflect the surroundings. A retractable roof on the top floor roof deck is the perfect setting for casual bites and sushi to accompany cocktails overlooking the water.