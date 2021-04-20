Where are you going?
Legal Harborside

270 Northern Avenue
Website
| +1 617-477-2900
Sunsets and Cocktails Boston Massachusetts United States
A Flagship Location for Legal Seafood Boston Massachusetts United States

Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

A Flagship Location for Legal Seafood

The chic, waterfront location of Legal Harborside will remind you of a beautiful yacht. Three floors offer the best of seafood, each in a distinct venue. The first floor is open and pays homage to Legal's casual beginnings. The market area will have your mouth watering for takeout specialties. Upstairs, a special occasion menu features food and prices that reflect the surroundings. A retractable roof on the top floor roof deck is the perfect setting for casual bites and sushi to accompany cocktails overlooking the water.
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

Alison Abbott
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sunsets and Cocktails

Legal Harborside's 3rd floor space with its retractable roof and promenade deck is the perfect spot to have a cocktail, some small bites or sushi and watch the sunset on a warm summer night in Boston. The space is a four season lounge, so I imagine even in winter, a table by the window would be a good thing. You'll just have to start a little earlier to catch the sunset!
