Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am
A Flagship Location for Legal SeafoodThe chic, waterfront location of Legal Harborside will remind you of a beautiful yacht. Three floors offer the best of seafood, each in a distinct venue. The first floor is open and pays homage to Legal's casual beginnings. The market area will have your mouth watering for takeout specialties. Upstairs, a special occasion menu features food and prices that reflect the surroundings. A retractable roof on the top floor roof deck is the perfect setting for casual bites and sushi to accompany cocktails overlooking the water.
almost 7 years ago
Sunsets and Cocktails
Legal Harborside's 3rd floor space with its retractable roof and promenade deck is the perfect spot to have a cocktail, some small bites or sushi and watch the sunset on a warm summer night in Boston. The space is a four season lounge, so I imagine even in winter, a table by the window would be a good thing. You'll just have to start a little earlier to catch the sunset!