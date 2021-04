Lefeng Chibi Scenic Area Yongtai, Fuzhou, Fujian, China

Explore the Chibi Ecological Area With abundant, exotic flora and fauna, the Lefeng Chibi Scenic Area is a must-visit site just outside Fuzhou City. The rugged scenery and views alone are worth the trip; however, for the more active outdoor traveler, there are abundant actives, ranging from white water rafting to romantic waterfall hikes.