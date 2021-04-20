Ledras Ledras

Cypriot Tips Part 2 - Photography On The Green Line If you are to play strictly by the rules, photography of the Neutral Zone between North and South Cyprus is completely prohibited. There are many signs on the border telling you that photography is forbidden. Having said all of that, I have taken some pretty amazing pictures of this area. The first rule of photography that I follow in Cyprus is if there is a soldier, or a sign saying that you should not take any pictures in a particular area, you should not take pictures. There are a few places where you can see the Neutral Zone that have no signs up, or that there are no soldiers around. I've taken pictures in these areas with no trouble at all. I've also had several occasions where I thought there were no signs (or soldiers) taken a few pictures, and been yelled at by a hidden soldier. (Simply apologies and leave, there are rarely any problems.)



The reason this area is so fascinating to photograph is how the history from 1974 has been preserved. Since the neutral zone was set up, a certain amount of land between the North and South was abandoned, leaving a perfectly preserved version of Cyprus in 1974 remaining. There are cars, buildings, and stores that have been closed off from human contact for more than 35 years. There are also markers of the battles fought in this area preserved and untouched. Nature has taken its toll with trees growing up through houses and buildings, but it really is a beautiful place to see.