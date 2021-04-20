L'Edera
20 Bank St, Port Fairy VIC 3284, Australia
| +61 3 5568 3058
More info
Tue - Sat 6pm - 10pm
Authentic Italian Cuisine in Beachside Port FairyGiovanni De Cicco and Ashley Miller run an authentic Italian restaurant in small Port Fairy, Victoria. From the entrance, which is unusual, to the warm light and European antiques inside -- everything about L'Edera is memorable.
The bluestone structure which houses the restaurant was originally Council Chambers for the Belfast Municipal District, and then the local post office. Now, L'Edera mixes Australian architectural history alongside Italian cuisine to equal success for De Cicco and Miller.
While the food was not the best I have ever had, it was wonderful. Dishes like the tomato and rocket salad, aged fillet and pasta special were enough to ensure we lingered for hours while day turned to night. And the wine list was superb, featuring both local options and imports from Italy itself.
The restaurant's dining room is intimate with a large bar in front. If you find a wait, there's a place to while away the time in happy distraction and once you are seated, you'll immediately forget the trouble in the cozy atmosphere.
Don't skip the classic tiramisu, it was one of the best versions I've ever had anywhere.