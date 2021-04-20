Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

L'Edera

20 Bank St, Port Fairy VIC 3284, Australia
Website
| +61 3 5568 3058
Authentic Italian Cuisine in Beachside Port Fairy Port Fairy Australia

More info

Tue - Sat 6pm - 10pm

Authentic Italian Cuisine in Beachside Port Fairy

Giovanni De Cicco and Ashley Miller run an authentic Italian restaurant in small Port Fairy, Victoria. From the entrance, which is unusual, to the warm light and European antiques inside -- everything about L'Edera is memorable.

The bluestone structure which houses the restaurant was originally Council Chambers for the Belfast Municipal District, and then the local post office. Now, L'Edera mixes Australian architectural history alongside Italian cuisine to equal success for De Cicco and Miller.

While the food was not the best I have ever had, it was wonderful. Dishes like the tomato and rocket salad, aged fillet and pasta special were enough to ensure we lingered for hours while day turned to night. And the wine list was superb, featuring both local options and imports from Italy itself.

The restaurant's dining room is intimate with a large bar in front. If you find a wait, there's a place to while away the time in happy distraction and once you are seated, you'll immediately forget the trouble in the cozy atmosphere.

Don't skip the classic tiramisu, it was one of the best versions I've ever had anywhere.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points