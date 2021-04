Lecca Lecca Gelateria Havenstraat 36 Oranjestad, Oranjestad, Aruba

Cool Off with Lecca Lecca Fresh Artisan Gelato This is one of the best places to cool off in Aruba, especially if you’re shopping near its downtown Oranjestad location. You’ll find more than 60 flavors here, each produced with natural, organic ingredients; no artificial flavors, colors, additives, or preservatives.