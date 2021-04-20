Where are you going?
Lebanese Taverna Restaurant Pentagon

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA 22202, USA
Website
| +1 703-415-8681
More info

Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon 11:30am - 9pm
Tue - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 10:30pm
Sat 12pm - 10:30pm

Lebanese Taverna is a D.C. favorite for fresh and flavorful Mediterranean cuisine. The Pentagon Row location is a neighborhood gathering spot, with outdoor seating available during warmer weather and a vibrant interior decorated with Arabic details.

Mezzas such as stuffed grape leaves, baba ghanoush, and kibbeh fritters are perfect starters to share with friends. The feast continues with flatbread falafel and shawarma sandwiches, or full-scale entrées like kabobs, sumac-brushed fillets, and vegetables stuffed with pilaf. Hot mint tea and baklava are a perfect end to a meal.

Lebanese Taverna holds endless hummus happy hours on weekday afternoons and serves scrumptious brunches on weekend mornings.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

