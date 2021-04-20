Lebanese Taverna Restaurant Pentagon
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA 22202, USA
| +1 703-415-8681
More info
Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon 11:30am - 9pm
Tue - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 10:30pm
Sat 12pm - 10:30pm
Mezzas and More at Lebanese TavernaLebanese Taverna is a D.C. favorite for fresh and flavorful Mediterranean cuisine. The Pentagon Row location is a neighborhood gathering spot, with outdoor seating available during warmer weather and a vibrant interior decorated with Arabic details.
Mezzas such as stuffed grape leaves, baba ghanoush, and kibbeh fritters are perfect starters to share with friends. The feast continues with flatbread falafel and shawarma sandwiches, or full-scale entrées like kabobs, sumac-brushed fillets, and vegetables stuffed with pilaf. Hot mint tea and baklava are a perfect end to a meal.
Lebanese Taverna holds endless hummus happy hours on weekday afternoons and serves scrumptious brunches on weekend mornings.