Le Zinc Restaurant and Bar

1449 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Website
| +1 206-257-4151
Le Zinc, C'est Fantastique

Opened in 2013, this gastropub is a new and welcome addition to Capitol Hill, incorporating traditional French dishes with local Northwest ingredients. The decor is simple and elegant, perfect for a romantic dinner date, as long as you don't mind the authentically French proximity between tables!

Happy hour is 4-6PM daily, with half off featured cocktails, plus select wines and well liquors for $3. Penn Cove mussels with frites are half-price (an excellent value). If you're itching to try the foie gras, though, skip the version that's served with frites — it's messy to eat and doesn't add much flavor.

Absinthe fanciers will want to try their menu of "green fairy" cocktails, but they also feature local beer and spirits.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

