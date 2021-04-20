Le Zinc Restaurant and Bar 1449 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA

Le Zinc, C'est Fantastique Opened in 2013, this gastropub is a new and welcome addition to Capitol Hill, incorporating traditional French dishes with local Northwest ingredients. The decor is simple and elegant, perfect for a romantic dinner date, as long as you don't mind the authentically French proximity between tables!



Happy hour is 4-6PM daily, with half off featured cocktails, plus select wines and well liquors for $3. Penn Cove mussels with frites are half-price (an excellent value). If you're itching to try the foie gras, though, skip the version that's served with frites — it's messy to eat and doesn't add much flavor.



Absinthe fanciers will want to try their menu of "green fairy" cocktails, but they also feature local beer and spirits.