le XVIe, Paris

79 Rue de la Tour, 75116 Paris, France
Sidewalk PETroglyph in the Chic Sixteenth... Paris France

Sidewalk PETroglyph in the Chic Sixteenth...

Paris is a city of lovers...of dog-lovers. Yes, there are the couples embracing on the Seine--impossibly romantic and timeless...but anyone who's been to the City of Light also knows that Parisians, even within the constraints of their urban lifestyle, are canine fanatics. Alas, the realities of doggy life aren't always pleasant for pedestrians.

The city has a fleet of specially-designed motorcycles equipped with vacuum-suckers. The local lingo for them: "moto-crottes." (You can guess what 'crotte' means.)

In addition, the authorities have kindly embedded, in certain neighborhood sidewalks, these 'helpful instructions;' evidently, dogs are supposed to understand symbolic representations of themselves, along with the arrow pointing to the gutter. (The gutters are washed out daily by uniformed employees who turn the street edges into temporary streams.)

Even in the chic Sixteenth Arrondissement, though, dog-owners don't always seem to be literate. So. Enjoy the architecture, the mansard roofs framed by leafy canopies. But watch your step.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

