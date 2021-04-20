Where are you going?
Le Wine Bar des Marolles

Rue Haute 198, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Website
Excellent Wine and Food in Brussels Marolles Brussels Belgium

Excellent Wine and Food in Brussels Marolles

On the bustling Rue Haute, in the heart of Brussels Marolles district, is Le Wine Bar. Located in a typical 17th century house, as the name suggests the main feature is wine, but that is certainly not all.

The menu is short and heavy on meat dishes, but each one is prepared with care and attention. The beef braised in red wine melts in your mouth and the owner hand-makes the selection of charcuteries.

The service is excellent and knowledgeable and there are plenty of wines available by the glass and, of course, by the bottle. This is one of my ‘not to be missed’ destinations for both food and wine in Brussels.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

