Le Valois
25 Place Simon-Valois, Montréal, QC H1W 0A6, Canada
| +1 514-528-0202
Sun - Sat 9am - 11pm
A New French Bistro in a Rejuvenated NeighborhoodLe Valois was a great discovery not only for my palate, but also geographically. Hochelaga-Maisonneuve wasn't a neighborhood I had frequently visited, as it suffered from a sort of shady reputation. But efforts at revitalization (some would call it gentrification, but that's another topic entirely) have made the area more welcoming. Such efforts include Le Valois, one of the best French bistros in Montreal.
I wish I could recommend one dish in particular, but in my party of four, everyone seemed to love their meal equally. I guess it's fair to say that everything on the menu is delicious.
For those on a budget, Le Valois offers a 2-course late-night menu for just $20 after 9:30pm.