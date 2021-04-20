Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Valois

25 Place Simon-Valois, Montréal, QC H1W 0A6, Canada
Website
| +1 514-528-0202
A New French Bistro in a Rejuvenated Neighborhood Montreal Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 11pm

A New French Bistro in a Rejuvenated Neighborhood

Le Valois was a great discovery not only for my palate, but also geographically. Hochelaga-Maisonneuve wasn't a neighborhood I had frequently visited, as it suffered from a sort of shady reputation. But efforts at revitalization (some would call it gentrification, but that's another topic entirely) have made the area more welcoming. Such efforts include Le Valois, one of the best French bistros in Montreal.

I wish I could recommend one dish in particular, but in my party of four, everyone seemed to love their meal equally. I guess it's fair to say that everything on the menu is delicious.

For those on a budget, Le Valois offers a 2-course late-night menu for just $20 after 9:30pm.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points