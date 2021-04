Le Truc South Beach, San Francisco, CA, USA

Gourmet Kitchen on Wheels in San Francisco You can't really call Le Truc a food truck (although technically it is!) because it is in a bus! This spot that hangs at near 4th and Brannan every week day is dishing out some gourmet grub including very inventive sandwiches and salads. There are a few tables outside of the bus, but if you are lucky to score one of the limited seats inside you can watch all the action, only food truck that I know where you can do this!