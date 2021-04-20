Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Strato

Rue de Bellecôte, 73120 Saint-Bon-Tarentaise, France
Website
| +33 4 79 41 51 60
Le Strato France

Le Strato

If views are what you’re after, this intimate five-star hotel will not disappoint. Each of the 25 rooms and suites features either a balcony or terrace with breathtaking panoramas of the Courchevel valley. In the common spaces, a mix of contemporary and traditional chalet style invites total relaxation, enhanced by a Sothys spa, a pool with jaw-dropping views, and a Michelin-starred restaurant. Along with direct access to the slopes, Le Strato features a ski room with top-of-the-line equipment for rent as well as services like daily ski maintenance, boot and glove heating, personal shopping, and more.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points