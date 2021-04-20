Le Strato
If views are what you’re after, this intimate five-star hotel will not disappoint. Each of the 25 rooms and suites features either a balcony or terrace with breathtaking panoramas of the Courchevel valley. In the common spaces, a mix of contemporary and traditional chalet style invites total relaxation, enhanced by a Sothys spa, a pool with jaw-dropping views, and a Michelin-starred restaurant. Along with direct access to the slopes, Le Strato features a ski room with top-of-the-line equipment for rent as well as services like daily ski maintenance, boot and glove heating, personal shopping, and more.