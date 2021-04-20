Where are you going?
Hôtel Le Sereno

Grand Cul de Sac BP 19, St Barthelemy
Website
| +590 590 29 83 00
Make Time for Nightswimming Saint Barthélemy
For Fine Dining Saint Barthélemy
Kitesurfing on the Grand Cul de Sac Saint Barthélemy
Make Time for Nightswimming Saint Barthélemy
For Fine Dining Saint Barthélemy
Kitesurfing on the Grand Cul de Sac Saint Barthélemy
Le Sereno

Le Sereno is an intimate beachfront hotel set on a long stretch of palm-shaded sandy beach. After a complete redesign following Hurricane Irma, the property now features 39 renovated suites and four-bedroom villas, all overlooking the stunning Grand Cul-de-Sac lagoon and ocean. St. Barths attracts a very affluent and cosmopolitan demographic. In the winter high season, some of the richest people in the world visit on their yachts and dock in Gustavia, yet the island, like the resort, has a barefoot luxury vibe. The interiors of the rooms feature all-natural materials—even the bathroom and shower stalls are made of tropical wood, the sinks of volcanic stone. The decoration embodies the style of designer Christian Liaigre: simple, with rich natural materials and attention to detail. Liaigre made sure the rooms capitalize on the bright turquoise lagoon, the ocean, and the nature outside.

In addition to the signature, open-air Restaurant Le Sereno, the hotel now features a more casual eatery just steps from the water, as well as a bar and lounge with ocean views. Guests can also look forward to an expanded spa (with a beachfront treatment room) and a brand-new gym (with a garden for yoga and meditation).
By Ryan Ver Berkmoes , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Flash Parker
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Make Time for Nightswimming

Nightswimming in the Caribbean is one of the most remarkable experiences any of us are bound to have, and the sort of memory that has the power to linger long after we've gone back home. Nightswimming at the fabulous Le Sereno Hotel takes the experience to another level entirely. With just 36 beachfront suites and three villas, there's a good chance you'll have the pool all to yourself before Happy Hour comes calling. And if someone does cramp your style, you can zip down to the beach at Grand Cul de Sac and claim the ocean as your own. Le Sereno is all about "laid-back luxury," and epitomizes exactly what a Caribbean retreat is all about.
Flash Parker
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

For Fine Dining

Restaurant Le Sereno's roots run to Miami's James Beard–winning Juvia and St Barth's own Bonito, and, much like the hotel proper, exemplifies sophisticated simplicity both in presentation and execution. Fine French cuisine is influenced by Asian traditions and Caribbean ingredients and fused by the talent of executive chef Laurent Cantineaux. Guests and visitors can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner by the sea at Le Sereno.
Jamie Leilani Pelayo
almost 7 years ago

Kitesurfing on the Grand Cul de Sac

I was enjoying a delicious fresh caught lunch at Le Sereno's Restaurant des Pêcheurs when we caught site of kite surfers enjoying the wind gusts off the Grand Cul de Sac. Apparently it is a renown kitesurfing destination for the island, while the hotel is a renown vacation destination for fashionable city dwellers.

