Hôtel Le Sereno Grand Cul de Sac BP 19, St Barthelemy

Le Sereno Le Sereno is an intimate beachfront hotel set on a long stretch of palm-shaded sandy beach. After a complete redesign following Hurricane Irma, the property now features 39 renovated suites and four-bedroom villas, all overlooking the stunning Grand Cul-de-Sac lagoon and ocean. St. Barths attracts a very affluent and cosmopolitan demographic. In the winter high season, some of the richest people in the world visit on their yachts and dock in Gustavia, yet the island, like the resort, has a barefoot luxury vibe. The interiors of the rooms feature all-natural materials—even the bathroom and shower stalls are made of tropical wood, the sinks of volcanic stone. The decoration embodies the style of designer Christian Liaigre: simple, with rich natural materials and attention to detail. Liaigre made sure the rooms capitalize on the bright turquoise lagoon, the ocean, and the nature outside.



In addition to the signature, open-air Restaurant Le Sereno, the hotel now features a more casual eatery just steps from the water, as well as a bar and lounge with ocean views. Guests can also look forward to an expanded spa (with a beachfront treatment room) and a brand-new gym (with a garden for yoga and meditation).