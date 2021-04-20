Where are you going?
Le Sen Boutique Hotel

113 Manomai Road Ban Mano, Luang Prabang, Manomai Rd, Luang Prabang 06000, Laos
Website
| +856 71 261 668
Le Sen Boutique Hotel

If you’re looking for one of the best deals in town, look no further than Le Sen, an intimate boutique hotel located within a mile of most of Luang Prabang’s major sites. Though the rates here are slightly more reasonable than the area’s five-star resorts—which means the property books up fast—the 16 rooms and suites and two private villas overlook a serene courtyard pool and come with luxury perks such as mini refrigerators, Jacuzzi tubs, and room service. Comfortable as private spaces are, the helpful, gregarious staff is what really sets this place apart. Start your day with a morning workout at the fitness center, then enjoy an alfresco breakfast at the on-site restaurant. In the evenings, complimentary shuttles are on hand to take guests into town for the night market. 
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

