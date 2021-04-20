Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Salbuen Cafe

97 Walnut St, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Website
| +1 201-622-8473
Coffee, Juices, and Fresh Fare at Le Salbuen Cafe Montclair New Jersey United States

More info

Sun 10am - 2pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 3pm
Tue - Sat 5:30pm - 9pm

Coffee, Juices, and Fresh Fare at Le Salbuen Cafe

Christina and John Salierno are the heart and soul of the sweetest cafe on Walnut Street in Montclair. Christina's Portuguese background and John's chef parents may have given them their love of food, but the two together are more than the sum of their parts.

During the day, stop by for a green tea latte, an 18-hour cold-brewed iced coffee, or a protein drink. Organic juices come in such healthy combinations as the Roots: beet, carrot, apple, ginger, celery, and tumeric. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant serves a menu of healthy, refined dishes like an organic black bean burrito, chicken curry in pita, and local Portuguese chorizo. Reservations are a good idea.
By Jennifer Ley , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points