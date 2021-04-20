Le Salbuen Cafe
97 Walnut St, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
| +1 201-622-8473
More info
Sun 10am - 2pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 3pm
Tue - Sat 5:30pm - 9pm
Coffee, Juices, and Fresh Fare at Le Salbuen CafeChristina and John Salierno are the heart and soul of the sweetest cafe on Walnut Street in Montclair. Christina's Portuguese background and John's chef parents may have given them their love of food, but the two together are more than the sum of their parts.
During the day, stop by for a green tea latte, an 18-hour cold-brewed iced coffee, or a protein drink. Organic juices come in such healthy combinations as the Roots: beet, carrot, apple, ginger, celery, and tumeric. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant serves a menu of healthy, refined dishes like an organic black bean burrito, chicken curry in pita, and local Portuguese chorizo. Reservations are a good idea.