Le Roeulx 7070 Le Roeulx, Belgium

Spring in the forest One of my favorite places to visit is in the little town of Le Roeulx. The forest is in full bloom right now and with the wonderful weather we have been having there is no excuse to not go. The forest floor is covered with wild anemones and daffodils and the bluebells are almost in bloom.



The forest is private owned but people are allowed to go inside. There is also a large lake inside fit for fishing with a permit.



I feel very lucky to be witness to such beauty.