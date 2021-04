Le Roeulx 7070 Le Rœulx, Belgium

Magic forest In spring, lots of forests in Belgium get covered in bluebells. You can see them in different places as you drive on the highway. This particular spot is in Le Roeulx and I think it's even better that the more famous one in Halle. It is right by a lake fit for fishing. It is a gorgeous forest with many bike and foot trails. Very worth seeing in May.