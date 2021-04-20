Where are you going?
Le Reve Hotel & Spa

Playa Xcalacoco Fracción 2A, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Website
| +52 984 206 3295
Riviera Maya Boutique Gem Playa Del Carmen Mexico

Tucked along the shores of the shimmering Caribbean 45 minutes south of Cancun on the Riviera Maya, Le Rêve Hotel & Spa is a boutique gem. Housing a unique collection of 25 rooms, it combines nature, comfort and culinary delights seamlessly with Mexican hospitality.

Rooms range from secluded garden and ocean view havens to private beachfront bungalows with plunge pool.

A full service spa - with services in a lush garden setting or in a pavilion on the beach - features decadent chocolate treatments, soothing herbal wraps and specialty massages.

Dining is delectable at Naay Restaurant which dishes up traditional Maya fare, or designed around individual culinary wishes.

An infinity pool and water sports make a big splash and Playa del Carmen activities are just steps away.
By Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert

