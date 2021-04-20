Where are you going?
Le Refuge des Fondus

17 Rue des Trois Frères, 75018 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 42 55 22 65
Drink Wine in Baby Bottles Paris France

More info

Sun - Sat 7pm - 12am

Who ever said baby bottles were just for babies definitely hadn’t been to Le Refuge des Fondus in Paris. Cleverly ducking the taxes imposed on wine in glasses, the owner of this culinary gem, hidden away in the vibrant bohemian district of Montmarte, decided to offer wine in baby bottles. Such a cool idea! Lined with communal tables, the experience is extremely interactive and sparking conversation with total strangers has never been so easy. Expect a full-fledged, fun culinary experience with scrumptious fondue, wine-filled baby bottles, and engaging conversations with people from all over the world. Go with an open mind, and this little Montmarte staple will charm the socks off of you.
By Nyssa C. , AFAR Local Expert

