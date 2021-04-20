Drink Wine in Baby Bottles
Who ever said baby bottles were just for babies definitely hadn’t been to Le Refuge des Fondus in Paris
. Cleverly ducking the taxes imposed on wine in glasses, the owner of this culinary gem, hidden away in the vibrant bohemian district of Montmarte, decided to offer wine in baby bottles. Such a cool idea! Lined with communal tables, the experience is extremely interactive and sparking conversation with total strangers has never been so easy. Expect a full-fledged, fun culinary experience with scrumptious fondue, wine-filled baby bottles, and engaging conversations with people from all over the world. Go with an open mind, and this little Montmarte staple will charm the socks off of you.