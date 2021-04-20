Le Quartier Francais 18 Huguenot Rd, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa

Go for cocktails and bar snacks at Le Quartier Francais Le Quartier Francais is the ultimate Franschoek restaurant, winner of myriad awards for its acclaimed, and expensive, degustation menu. But if you haven't got deep pockets to spend on dinner, we discovered that an evening in the bar was a delight in itself. The bartenders are cocktail connoisseurs who know the classics and will keep your glass filled with interesting concoctions; I had a delicious Aviation followed by one of the house creations, and by the end of the night Matt the barman was even letting us taste his experimental Manhattan mix (he'd been ageing it in an old red-wine cask). The bar menu is the perfect, and cheaper, way to experience the brilliance of the LQF kitchen, from prawn popcorn and quail pancakes to miniature casseroles. Highly recommended.