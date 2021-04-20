Le Quartier Francais
18 Huguenot Rd, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa
Go for cocktails and bar snacks at Le Quartier FrancaisLe Quartier Francais is the ultimate Franschoek restaurant, winner of myriad awards for its acclaimed, and expensive, degustation menu. But if you haven't got deep pockets to spend on dinner, we discovered that an evening in the bar was a delight in itself. The bartenders are cocktail connoisseurs who know the classics and will keep your glass filled with interesting concoctions; I had a delicious Aviation followed by one of the house creations, and by the end of the night Matt the barman was even letting us taste his experimental Manhattan mix (he'd been ageing it in an old red-wine cask). The bar menu is the perfect, and cheaper, way to experience the brilliance of the LQF kitchen, from prawn popcorn and quail pancakes to miniature casseroles. Highly recommended.
over 2 years ago
Protégé
Protégé is the new casual-style eatery and occupy the former Bar at LQF and Garden Room space at the luxury Le Quartier Français hotel in Franschhoek. Scot Kirton of the La Colombe group is spearheading the project. The Colombe group has a reputation for excellence (La Colombe has previously been named one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants). The concept of Protégé is to provide young, up-and-coming chefs their opportunity to be mentored and work within the group on their journey towards achieving next level recognition. Protégé will open in October 2018.