Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Quartier Francais

18 Huguenot Rd, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa
Website
Go for cocktails and bar snacks at Le Quartier Francais Franschhoek South Africa

Go for cocktails and bar snacks at Le Quartier Francais

Le Quartier Francais is the ultimate Franschoek restaurant, winner of myriad awards for its acclaimed, and expensive, degustation menu. But if you haven't got deep pockets to spend on dinner, we discovered that an evening in the bar was a delight in itself. The bartenders are cocktail connoisseurs who know the classics and will keep your glass filled with interesting concoctions; I had a delicious Aviation followed by one of the house creations, and by the end of the night Matt the barman was even letting us taste his experimental Manhattan mix (he'd been ageing it in an old red-wine cask). The bar menu is the perfect, and cheaper, way to experience the brilliance of the LQF kitchen, from prawn popcorn and quail pancakes to miniature casseroles. Highly recommended.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Marie Frei
AFAR Local Expert
over 2 years ago

Protégé

Protégé is the new casual-style eatery and occupy the former Bar at LQF and Garden Room space at the luxury Le Quartier Français hotel in Franschhoek. Scot Kirton of the La Colombe group is spearheading the project. The Colombe group has a reputation for excellence (La Colombe has previously been named one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants). The concept of Protégé is to provide young, up-and-coming chefs their opportunity to be mentored and work within the group on their journey towards achieving next level recognition. Protégé will open in October 2018.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points