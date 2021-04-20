Chinatown (Le Quartier Chinois)
Montreal, QC H2Z 1K4, Canada
Shoot the Breeze in Montreal's ChinatownMontreal's Chinatown isn't the most expansive East Asian enclave in North America, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in restaurants, shops, and shady dens of ill repute (just kidding).
I like wandering up and down De la Gauchetière Street and Saint Laurent Boulevard, especially on busy weekends when the entire neighborhood turns out for a bit of fun, or when the restaurants are packed with goods shipped in fresh from mainland China.
Though these streets are never going to be confused with Beijing, you'll find interesting little details just about everywhere you look.