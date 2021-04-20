Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Procope Lounge

China, Tianjin Shi, Heping Qu, Shandong Rd, 山东路交口 邮政编码: 300041
+86 22 2711 9858
A Cozy Whisky-Focused Bar Welcomes Drinkers of All Stripes Tianjin China

A Cozy Whisky-Focused Bar Welcomes Drinkers of All Stripes

A scotch list, an expansive cocktail menu, exposed brick walls, and an abundance of candlelight make this bar a chic place to sit back and sip a drink. The low light and cozy ambiance are reminiscent of a speakeasy atmosphere.

The bar's strong signature drinks are more akin to Long Island Iced Teas than martinis, but that's a common theme in upscale Chinese bars. Drinks are well-mixed, though, and there's a solid beer and wine selection as well.
By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points