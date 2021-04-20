Le Procope Lounge China, Tianjin Shi, Heping Qu, Shandong Rd, 山东路交口 邮政编码: 300041

A Cozy Whisky-Focused Bar Welcomes Drinkers of All Stripes A scotch list, an expansive cocktail menu, exposed brick walls, and an abundance of candlelight make this bar a chic place to sit back and sip a drink. The low light and cozy ambiance are reminiscent of a speakeasy atmosphere.



The bar's strong signature drinks are more akin to Long Island Iced Teas than martinis, but that's a common theme in upscale Chinese bars. Drinks are well-mixed, though, and there's a solid beer and wine selection as well.