Le Pont Royal
The New Seine-Side Escape in ParisSee our full list of Where to Go in 2015.
Mayor Bertrand Delanoë's storybook vision of Paris is finally coming to life. After a year of construction, the banks of the Seine river are reopening to the public this month, now free from the din of street traffic and kitted out with a 1,800m² floating botanical garden. Among the new features that stretch between Pont Royal and Pont de l'Alma: several restaurant and pop-up bars, a handful of cultural spaces, a host of athletic activities, and dedicated paths for bikers and pedestrians. The objective? Give the banks of the river back to the public and create a veritable third space to relax, get cultured, or get active.
Be sure to stroll along the water on your next trip and take in the updated view. Expect throngs of locals, drinking and chatting away in the golden glow of the late afternoon sun, during the summer months.