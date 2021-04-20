Le Point Rouge
At Le Point Rouge—an elegant bar hidden in the basement of a refurbished chateau—guests sip creative cocktails and world-class wines amid stone walls, red leather furniture, and flickering candlelight. Ring the small, illuminated doorbell and descend the steps to try one of the bar’s more than 100 cocktails, which span the 200-year history of the mixed drink and come in chic, sometimes exotic vessels. This being Bordeaux, the bar also offers 25 wines by the glass and 1,000 more by the bottle, so you can taste your way through France without ever leaving your seat.