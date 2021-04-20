Le Petit Zinc
70 W Alexandrine St, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
| +1 313-963-2805
More info
Sat, Sun 9am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 4pm
French Cafe in a Garden on TrumbullThis cafe in a garden on a side street in Detroit serves up perfect French crepes, fresh salads and a variety of other menu items that really replicate the experience of dining in France.
Their coffee drinks come in a mug the size of Paris herself and are perfectly suited for that afternoon pick-me-up you might need before either more sightseeing or the home stretch of an office day.
In summer, opt for outside seating, where a delightful fountain masks the noise of cars on the nearby street and umbrellas shade you perfectly from the sun. In winter, the colorful dining room brings the warmth inside.
I highly recommend the Salade De Poulet Roti and a Citron Sucre crepe for dessert.