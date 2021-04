Le Petit Zinc

French Cafe in a Garden on Trumbull

This cafe in a garden on a side street in Detroit serves up perfect French crepes, fresh salads and a variety of other menu items that really replicate the experience of dining in France.Their coffee drinks come in a mug the size of Paris herself and are perfectly suited for that afternoon pick-me-up you might need before either more sightseeing or the home stretch of an office day.In summer, opt for outside seating, where a delightful fountain masks the noise of cars on the nearby street and umbrellas shade you perfectly from the sun. In winter, the colorful dining room brings the warmth inside.I highly recommend the Salade De Poulet Roti and a Citron Sucre crepe for dessert.