Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Petit Prince Café & Sandwicherie

311 Johnson Street
Website
| +1 954-921-9880
A Taste of Europe on Hollywood Beach Hollywood Florida United States

A Taste of Europe on Hollywood Beach

Two friends found their passion for European flavor and organic ingredients, and decided to bring the French countryside to the beach by way of rustic, artisan baked goods. The eatery serves sandwiches on your choice of bread: French baguette or whole wheat, with your choice of toppings. Le Petit Prince Cafe and Sandwicherie serves all the French favorites, including the famous Croque Monsieur on grilled toast with ham and Swiss cheese.

The vibe is very casual along the Boardwalk, ideal for families to grab a quick bite before heading out the beach. Be sure to try the different smoothies and coffee drinks at the bar.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points