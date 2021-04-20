Le Petit Prince Café & Sandwicherie
311 Johnson Street
| +1 954-921-9880
Photo courtesy of Le Petit Prince Cafe and Sandwicherie
A Taste of Europe on Hollywood BeachTwo friends found their passion for European flavor and organic ingredients, and decided to bring the French countryside to the beach by way of rustic, artisan baked goods. The eatery serves sandwiches on your choice of bread: French baguette or whole wheat, with your choice of toppings. Le Petit Prince Cafe and Sandwicherie serves all the French favorites, including the famous Croque Monsieur on grilled toast with ham and Swiss cheese.
The vibe is very casual along the Boardwalk, ideal for families to grab a quick bite before heading out the beach. Be sure to try the different smoothies and coffee drinks at the bar.