Buy French Pastries at Le Petit Café

Situated right next to the Great House Inn and adjacent to the Radisson Fort George, Le Petit Café is a small bakery and coffee shop serving up French-inspired pastries, coffee and dessert. Ample seating is available inside if you’re looking to linger or you can take your treats to go. There is also an open-air patio. I recommend the chocolate croissants; dense and rich, they provide a sweet accompaniment to a cup of coffee and a delicious kick-start to the day.