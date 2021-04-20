Where are you going?
Le Petit Café

2 Marine Parade, Cork St, Belize City, Belize
Website
| +501 223-3333
More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 8pm

Affordable Belizean Breakfast at Le Petit Café

This tiny breakfast spot is tucked next to the Great House Inn, across the street from the Radisson Hotel. Inside, you'll find all manner of Belizean breakfast staples, both sweet and savory, for next-to-nothing prices (a whole loaf of delicious banana bread will run you approximately $2). Try the fry jacks, which look (and taste) like fried clouds. Guests of the Great House Inn are treated with complimentary breakfasts from this spot.
By Sarah Purkrabek , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Kirsten Alana
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Buy French Pastries at Le Petit Café

Situated right next to the Great House Inn and adjacent to the Radisson Fort George, Le Petit Café is a small bakery and coffee shop serving up French-inspired pastries, coffee and dessert. Ample seating is available inside if you’re looking to linger or you can take your treats to go. There is also an open-air patio. I recommend the chocolate croissants; dense and rich, they provide a sweet accompaniment to a cup of coffee and a delicious kick-start to the day.

