Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Parvis

3 Place du Parvis Gaultier de Mortagne, 02000 Laon, France
Website
| +33 3 23 20 27 27
A bit of canard in the shadow of the cathedral Laon France

More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 10:30pm

A bit of canard in the shadow of the cathedral

We drove down from Belgium and were headed to Reims, in the Champagne region, but decided to stop off in Laon for a look at their impressive cathedral and of course to have some lunch.

Le Parvis was a great little restaurant located in the small square just in front of the cathedral. The "menu du jour" looks very good so we had Emincee de Magretde Canard, which was quite delicious.

We had just the main course, which cost just 8 euro, 90. The full menu, which would come with a starter (melon jambon fume) or a dessert (mousse a l'orange) was just 14 euro, 90.

Nice little place with great food and friendly staff.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points