Le Parvis
3 Place du Parvis Gaultier de Mortagne, 02000 Laon, France
| +33 3 23 20 27 27
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 10:30pm
A bit of canard in the shadow of the cathedralWe drove down from Belgium and were headed to Reims, in the Champagne region, but decided to stop off in Laon for a look at their impressive cathedral and of course to have some lunch.
Le Parvis was a great little restaurant located in the small square just in front of the cathedral. The "menu du jour" looks very good so we had Emincee de Magretde Canard, which was quite delicious.
We had just the main course, which cost just 8 euro, 90. The full menu, which would come with a starter (melon jambon fume) or a dessert (mousse a l'orange) was just 14 euro, 90.
Nice little place with great food and friendly staff.