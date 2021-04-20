Le Paris Plage

Where are you going?
After touring the village of Giverny, I headed down the road and across the river to the town of Vernon. Nice place. The nicest part was finding an antique-cum-book store. I cannot get enough of books! I actually collect Hemingway and Kerouac books in different languages. And oh, after Vernon, we spent the night in Beauvais and the next morning after a breakfast of cafe and pain au chocolat, I saw the movie poster for "Sur la Route" or "On The Road", Kerouac's awesome book! It starts on Jun 6th here in Belgium so that's where I'll be that night in case anybody is looking for me!
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

