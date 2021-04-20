Where are you going?
Le Papillon On Front

69 Front St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1B5, Canada
Website
| +1 416-367-0303
French Flair Bistro at Le Papillon Toronto Canada

More info

Tue - Sat 3pm - 8pm

French Flair Bistro at Le Papillon

Wether your feet are tired from touring the town, you are craving comfort food, need a glass of rosé in the sun or a Grand Marnier to escape the rain, you'll want to find any available reason to duck inside Le Papillon. Their patio faces the hustle of the Financial district but is surrounded by historic buildings, with the CN Tower fading into the background.

As for the food, it's French Canadian, which means hearty meat tortieres, grandiose stogie-like crepes, and classic desserts.

Whatever your reason ends up being, the staff are happy to serve you and the prices won't leave your wallet much lighter.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

