Le Pain Quotidien - serving classic French breakfasts all over Paris

Belgian native Alain Coumont has built a bread empire all over the world. His communal tables and organic leanings makes his restaurants and his food exceptional. While staying in Paris I visited his Saint-Honoré location several times to enjoy a simple French breakfast: coffee, a soft-boiled egg and a basket of fresh breads with delectable jams and butters. There is no simpler and more enjoyable way to start your day.