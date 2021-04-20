Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Pain Quotidien

320 Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
Website
| +1 310-858-7270
A Taste of Belgium in Los Angeles Los Angeles California United States

A Taste of Belgium in Los Angeles

Though a Belgian chain, Le Pain Quotidien breathes new life into the coffee scene in Los Angeles, serving boulangerie fare, handmade bread, and organic beverages. I typically try to stay away from chains, but this is one for which I'm willing to make an exception.

I love the European vibe that LPQ brings to the U.S. by way of communal tables, small portions, and Belgian/French patisserie.
Whether you're in the mood for quality coffee, fresh artisanal bread, and/or a light brunch, LPQ never disappoints. If nothing else, go in for a full-on Euro experience.

Recommendations: pain au chocolat, tartines (all!), organic quinoa taboule with arugula salad, and cappuccino.
By Nyssa C. , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points