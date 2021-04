A Taste of Belgium in Los Angeles

Though a Belgian chain, Le Pain Quotidien breathes new life into the coffee scene in Los Angeles , serving boulangerie fare, handmade bread, and organic beverages. I typically try to stay away from chains, but this is one for which I'm willing to make an exception.I love the European vibe that LPQ brings to the U.S. by way of communal tables, small portions, and Belgian/French patisserie.Whether you're in the mood for quality coffee, fresh artisanal bread, and/or a light brunch, LPQ never disappoints. If nothing else, go in for a full-on Euro experience.Recommendations: pain au chocolat, tartines (all!), organic quinoa taboule with arugula salad, and cappuccino.