Le Pain Quotidien
320 Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
| +1 310-858-7270
A Taste of Belgium in Los AngelesThough a Belgian chain, Le Pain Quotidien breathes new life into the coffee scene in Los Angeles, serving boulangerie fare, handmade bread, and organic beverages. I typically try to stay away from chains, but this is one for which I'm willing to make an exception.
I love the European vibe that LPQ brings to the U.S. by way of communal tables, small portions, and Belgian/French patisserie.
Whether you're in the mood for quality coffee, fresh artisanal bread, and/or a light brunch, LPQ never disappoints. If nothing else, go in for a full-on Euro experience.
Recommendations: pain au chocolat, tartines (all!), organic quinoa taboule with arugula salad, and cappuccino.