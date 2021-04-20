Soup Bowls of Coffee and A Long Breakfast
London is dotted with Le Pain Quotidien restaurants, but if you're looking to make one your regular hangout, take a seat at the LPQ inside Covent Garden's piazza. Overlooking Jubilee Market, the two-story Covent Garden location is an ideal space for a leisurely brunch. Start with coffee, which is served in cups so big that they may as well be soup bowls, and then cut open a freshly-made scone. Once you've slathered every last crumb with jam and clotted cream -- after all, the scones here are some of the best in the city -- save some room for the rest of the menu. Oatmeal layered in bananas and honey, eggs with sides of prosciutto and rocket (arugula), and potato frittatas can fill your wooden table that's set either outside under umbrellas or on the tucked-away communal dining space of the second floor.