Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Pain Quotidien

48-49 The Market, London WC2E 8RF, UK
Website
| +44 20 3657 6928
Soup Bowls of Coffee and A Long Breakfast London United Kingdom

More info

Sun 9am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 9am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 11pm

Soup Bowls of Coffee and A Long Breakfast

London is dotted with Le Pain Quotidien restaurants, but if you're looking to make one your regular hangout, take a seat at the LPQ inside Covent Garden's piazza. Overlooking Jubilee Market, the two-story Covent Garden location is an ideal space for a leisurely brunch. Start with coffee, which is served in cups so big that they may as well be soup bowls, and then cut open a freshly-made scone. Once you've slathered every last crumb with jam and clotted cream -- after all, the scones here are some of the best in the city -- save some room for the rest of the menu. Oatmeal layered in bananas and honey, eggs with sides of prosciutto and rocket (arugula), and potato frittatas can fill your wooden table that's set either outside under umbrellas or on the tucked-away communal dining space of the second floor.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points