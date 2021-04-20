Le Pain Quotidien
Rue des Sablons 11, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
+32 2 513 51 54
Sat, Sun 8am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm
Delicious LunchI must be the last person in the world who did not know about Le Pain Quotidien chain of restaurants, but I am happy I discovered it. A friend told me all about the wonderful tartines and salads and I was definitely in.
I love everything about this place. It's pretty small, with small tables for two on the sides and a large communal table in the middle. I really like concept of sharing the table and the goodies with the others.
I chose the tartines dipped in olive oil, with mozzarella di buffala, which I missed since living in Southern Italy, fresh tomatoes and a basil sauce. I loved the flavors and texture of the salad. Tuna with capers and radishes, olive and beet pate and a wonderful sweet and tart dressing for the greens. The plates are very generous and the waiter was kind enough to tell me to share a salad with my friend instead of getting one each, due to large size. At the end I enjoyed a very large hot chocolate that tasted home made and not from a pack. Very reasonable priced, it's a great place to eat.