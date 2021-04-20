Magical reflections at le miroir d'eau

The first night I landed in Bordeaux, I was searching for a place to eat dinner and ended up walking into this beautiful place. The most instagrammable place in all of Bordeaux thats for sure! There were lots of tourists around walking through the water. The second time I came to Place de la Bourse and Miroir d'eau was during a rainy day. There was hardly anyone here and when the sun starting to set, the mist was turned on and the lights of Place de la Bourse turned on. It was magical and I had the place to myself for a good 20 minutes.