Le Méridien Panama

Calle Uruguay &, Av Balboa, Panamá, Panama
Website
| +507 297-3200
Le Méridien Panama Panama City Panama
Le Méridien Panama

Situated in the Calle Uruguay business district right on Avenida Balboa, Le Méridien Panama epitomizes contemporary comfort. Done up in warm shades of beige and brown, the 111 rooms and suites feature plush pillow-top bedding and 55" LED televisions. Some even come with whirlpool baths and heavenly ocean views. The Sensory SPA by Clarins offers signature facials, body scrubs, and hydrotherapy treatments, while the 24-hour gym includes treadmills and stationary bikes overlooking the water. The most sublime amenity, however, is the rooftop pool and terrace overlooking Panama Bay. If you’re traveling for business, you’ll be happy to find large work desks in the rooms, plus a business center for printing, faxing, and computer use. While Internet is free for all Starwood Preferred Guests, high-speed Wi-Fi comes at a hefty $15 per day for everyone else.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

