Le Méridien Grand Hotel Nuremberg
Opened in 1896, the five-star Méridien Grand Hotel occupies a former two-story farmhouse in the center of Nuremberg. Surrounded by the town’s wide array of restaurants, museums, and shops, it’s also conveniently close to the market and castle. Over the years, the property has hosted everyone from the Dalai Lama to the Beatles in its 192 rooms, which all feature classic design, specially designed (and ultra-comfortable) Méridien beds, elegant marble bathrooms, and contemporary touches like iPod docking stations. Guests can also look forward to a solid brasserie serving regional cuisine, and free entry to the nearby Neues Museum.