Le Meridien Budapest [CLOSED] Budapest, Erzsébet tér 9-10, 1051 Hungary

Luxury Budapest Just returned from a long and luxurious weekend in Budapest. I stayed at the Le Meridien hotel which was located in the best possible place: at Deák Ferenc tér in central Budapest.



The 5-star hotel provides all the necessary amenities and with its top-floor swimming pool and spa, there was no better place to hide out on the hot & sticky summer afternoons.



Andrássy Boulevard is only a 5-minute walk away from the hotel and is one of the trendier locations to find wine bars & cafes, as well as luxury shopping at Gucci or Prada.