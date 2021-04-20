Where are you going?
Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons

Church Rd, Great Milton, Oxford OX44 7PD, UK
Website
| +44 1844 278881
Star Chef Pig Roast Great Milton United Kingdom

More info

Star Chef Pig Roast

What's the best way to spend the morning before a star chef dinner? By feasting on brunch at the beautiful Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons of course. Since the 46 Relais & Chateaux grand chefs would be busy cooking at night, they were treated to a sampling of the UK's best products at brunch. Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons transformed itself into a marketplace with purveyors showcasing samples of Somerset cheeses, Aberdeen Angus beef, Cornwall lobster, craft microbrews, and local ice cream. And no brunch would be complete without a proper suckling pig roast. Meat and cracklings were sliced right off the pig and were the highlight of the meal.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

