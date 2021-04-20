Le Loustic
40 Rue Chapon
+33 9 80 31 07 06
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 6pm
Sat 9:30am - 6pm
Coffee and Conversation at Café LousticHermès wallpaper, custom furnishings, geometric tiling - coffee entrepreneur Channa Galhenage had a very distinct vision of what he wanted his first coffee shop to look like and enlisted Dorothée Meilichzon, the city's hottest interior designer of the moment, to bring it to life. The result is an inviting and snug environment just waiting for you to collapse into it with a book and a bottomless cup of coffee, completely unburdened.
The owner-barista sources his coffee from Caffènation in Antwerp and the milk from Normandy which, when combined, produce a celestially smooth and flavorful kick. While the cappuccinos and macchiatos are frothed and poured to perfection, opt for the V60 filtered coffee.
The cakes, sandwiches and savory tartes are equally as divine and they've just launched a breakfast and Sunday brunch deal to make all that loafing about all the more delicious.
Unlike most espresso bars, this is a third-place for locals, a forum for exchange and a welcome home for coffee lovers. Channa is eager to bandy stories and offer the differences between the beans he offers so be sure to indulge him - your experience will be richer for it.
Photo: Lindsey Tramuta