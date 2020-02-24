Le Jardinier
Although the Michelin-star-laden chef Joël Robuchon died last summer, his team moved ahead with plans to open Le Jardinier, a long-promised, veg-focused establishment in July. Located in Miami’s Design District, the restaurant does not simply emphasize green on the menu; the place is swathed in multiple shades of the color, too, with views of a lush (and well-tended) jungle of Florida
flora visible through every window and surrounding the umbrella-shaded tables on the patio. Though regionally grown vegetables take center stage, the kitchen is not strictly vegetarian (but a vegetarian tasting menu has been a breakaway hit); you’ll also find dishes that contain seafood, chicken, and even hangar steak, all prepared and plated with ultramodern, ultra-French finesse.