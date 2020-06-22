Le Grand Quartier
15 Rue de Nancy, 75010 Paris, France
| +33 1 76 21 61 61
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Thur, Fri 4pm - 11pm
Sat 12pm - 11pm
Le Grand QuartierWhy we love it: A boutique stay where minimalism meets modernism in an increasingly cool quartier
The Highlights:
- Guestrooms that are easy on the eyes and the wallet
- The secret rooftop terrace and amazing cocktail menu
- Cool communal spaces with a commitment to fostering community
The Review:
Le Grand Quartier joined Paris’s guard of no-frills boutique accommodations in 2019, turning a once-drab modern building into a creative concept hotel, set around a striking internal courtyard. Stays here are not only a superb value, but offer a real sense of the quartier (or neighborhood) and its energy. The 10th arrondissement is still little explored by many visitors—despite its central location—but representative of the city’s true diversity.
Designed by interior designers Joyce Urbanus and Dax Roll of Nicemakers, the hotel is centered on the ground-floor communal spaces. Beyond the small and functional reception (check-in happens via touch screen), one wing features a lounge-meets-boutique showcasing local, independent brands, while the other houses studio spaces for everything from yoga to business meetings. At the back of the courtyard, the misleadingly named Café serves much more than just granola, muffins, and Belleville Brûlerie espressos in the mornings. Lunch and dinner menus have a healthy twist, while evening brings a cocktail menu developed in partnership with much-lauded bar Le Syndicat, known for championing cocktails made with only French liquors.
Rooms themselves are light and bright, with crisp white walls and linens offset by colorful anglepoise lights and geometric prints. Bathrooms are also notably sleek for Paris, thanks to matte black fixtures and selfie-friendly ring-light mirrors. The small “M” rooms are perfect for those alone or in a pair, while the apartment-esque suites and modular rooms make Grand Quartier an interesting option for families in search of style and atmosphere over quieter, more conventional options in primarily residential neighborhoods.