Le Gramole Srl
Via dei Macelli di Soziglia, 69, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
+39 010 209 1686
PandolceProbably originating in Persia, Pandolce has been a Genovese staple for centuries - an homage to the incredible amount of global trading that has occurred in this ancient port city. Enjoy one of these delicious fruited cakes from Le Gramole during the Christmas season with a cup of cappuccino and the morning newspaper, and watch the city come alive through the morning sea mist.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Don't leave without the Buffalo Butter Biscuits
With an overwhelmingly vast selection of Ligurian olive oils, and more pasta than you knew was even possible, Le Gramole is a hidden specialty foods store tucked near the old butcher's alley in the ancient city. The women who run the shop are highly knowledgeable on oils and capers and other foodstuffs, and are super enthusiastic to let you taste whatever looks good to you. But no matter what you decide on (I cant seem to leave without gathering yet another bottle of the super spicy and grassy olive oil from the southern part of the province), just don't go without snagging at least one box of the butter crackers made from the milk of water buffaloes - they are out of this world.