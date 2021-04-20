Le Gramole Srl

Don't leave without the Buffalo Butter Biscuits

With an overwhelmingly vast selection of Ligurian olive oils, and more pasta than you knew was even possible, Le Gramole is a hidden specialty foods store tucked near the old butcher's alley in the ancient city. The women who run the shop are highly knowledgeable on oils and capers and other foodstuffs, and are super enthusiastic to let you taste whatever looks good to you. But no matter what you decide on (I cant seem to leave without gathering yet another bottle of the super spicy and grassy olive oil from the southern part of the province), just don't go without snagging at least one box of the butter crackers made from the milk of water buffaloes - they are out of this world.