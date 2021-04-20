Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Fréti

12 Rue Sainte-Claire, 74000 Annecy, France
+33 4 50 51 29 52
The Best Cheese Fondue in France? Annecy France

More info

Thur - Sun 12pm - 2pm
Sun - Thur 7pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 7pm - 11pm

The Best Cheese Fondue in France?

If there is one thing France is famous for, I bet the gastronomy would rank pretty high, way before the châteaux and wines. And what is French gastronomy without a healthy dose of cheese, right?

At Le Fréti, they take their fondue very seriously. For just under 15 euros per head, you get a giant bowl filled with gooey cheese just waiting to be savored. And why not order a side of cured ham as well while you're at it, and celebrate what the Rhône-Alpes region does best?

My suggestion: the paprika or fines herbs ones are my favorites. Absolutely delicious!
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points