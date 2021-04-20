Where are you going?
Le Fraysse Organic Shop

Chaussée de Louvain 896, 1140 Evere, Belgium
| +32 2 726 86 26
Artisanal Products from Around Belgium in One Perfect Shop Brussels Belgium

Sun 8:30am - 12:30pm
Wed, Thur 10:30am - 6pm
Fri 10:30am - 6:30pm
Sat 8:30am - 5:30pm

For years, my husband and I complained there was no one-stop shop in Brussels where you could buy all of the wonderful artisanal products from small, local, producers around Belgium. Recently we discovered Fraysse; the exact shop we had been dreaming of. Le Fraysse is a bio-organic shop featuring wonderful artisanal products hand-picked by the owners, from around Belgium and the neighbouring countries. There are cheeses, sausages, jams, sweets, cookies, breads, and even Belgian foie-gras. There are also a variety of sustainable household products like soaps and shampoos, cleaning products and personal care items. But our favourite part of the shop (which we refer to as the wall of goodness) is the beverages wall. Here you can find the best Belgian drinks from juice, to wine, to liqueurs, and of course a variety of Belgian beer. It’s a great shop if you’re looking for a hostess gift or a special treat all for yourself.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

