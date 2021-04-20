Le Fraysse Organic Shop

Artisanal Products from Around Belgium in One Perfect Shop
For years, my husband and I complained there was no one-stop shop in Brussels
where you could buy all of the wonderful artisanal products from small, local, producers around Belgium. Recently we discovered Fraysse; the exact shop we had been dreaming of. Le Fraysse is a bio-organic shop featuring wonderful artisanal products hand-picked by the owners, from around Belgium and the neighbouring countries. There are cheeses, sausages, jams, sweets, cookies, breads, and even Belgian foie-gras. There are also a variety of sustainable household products like soaps and shampoos, cleaning products and personal care items. But our favourite part of the shop (which we refer to as the wall of goodness) is the beverages wall. Here you can find the best Belgian drinks from juice, to wine, to liqueurs, and of course a variety of Belgian beer. It’s a great shop if you’re looking for a hostess gift or a special treat all for yourself.