Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Fortune

Carrer d'Avinyó, 42, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Website
Le Fortune Barcelona Spain

Le Fortune

Owner Gabriela Pujol launched this airy women’s boutique in the Gothic quarter more than a decade ago and it remains one of the foremost places in the city for affordable, on-trend pieces. Look for clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry, and accessories from mainly European designers, including super-soft sweaters from Sweden’s Twist & Tango, edgy bright bags from Copenhagen’s Becksöndergaard, and limited-edition coats from Italy’s Ivivi. During the shop’s winter and summer sales, you can snatch up even better bargains.
By Jennifer Ceaser , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020