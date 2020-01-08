Le Fortune
Owner Gabriela Pujol launched this airy women’s boutique in the Gothic quarter more than a decade ago and it remains one of the foremost places in the city for affordable, on-trend pieces. Look for clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry, and accessories from mainly European designers, including super-soft sweaters from Sweden’s Twist & Tango, edgy bright bags from Copenhagen’s Becksöndergaard, and limited-edition coats from Italy’s Ivivi. During the shop’s winter and summer sales, you can snatch up even better bargains.