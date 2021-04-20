Le Fort De L'Ocean Côte Sauvage, 44490 Le Croisic, France

A light, delectable meal full of amazing and subtle flavors An meal of exquisite and delicate tastes crafted by Michelin-starred chef Guillaume Brizard who operates out of Le Fort De L'Ocean Relais Chateau property near Le Croisic France in the Brittany region. The dining room is bright an area with a view of the garden, you can watch kitchen staff pick herbs for your meal. Every single course is both visually pleasing as well as a joy to eat. Unlike a lot of French meals where after many courses you feel like you need someone to roll you out of the restaurant, you leave chef Brizard's meal pleasantly full and completely satisfied, especially since the meal is extremely reasonable for a Michelin-starred spot!