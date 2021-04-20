Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Fort De L'Ocean

Côte Sauvage, 44490 Le Croisic, France
Website
| +33 2 40 15 77 77
A light, delectable meal full of amazing and subtle flavors Le Croisic France
Check Availability >

A light, delectable meal full of amazing and subtle flavors

An meal of exquisite and delicate tastes crafted by Michelin-starred chef Guillaume Brizard who operates out of Le Fort De L'Ocean Relais Chateau property near Le Croisic France in the Brittany region. The dining room is bright an area with a view of the garden, you can watch kitchen staff pick herbs for your meal. Every single course is both visually pleasing as well as a joy to eat. Unlike a lot of French meals where after many courses you feel like you need someone to roll you out of the restaurant, you leave chef Brizard's meal pleasantly full and completely satisfied, especially since the meal is extremely reasonable for a Michelin-starred spot!
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30