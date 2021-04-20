Le Fantôme de l'Opéra
Of the half-dozen cocktail lounges within a block of the Rhône River, Le Fantôme stands out for its skillful drinks and cozy, theatrical atmosphere. The cocktail menu changes every three months, but always features unique options like the Mary Poppins Explosion (gin, aloe, cherry bitters, lemon, and black currant) and the Amaretto Luxardo (yuzu, agave syrup, amaretto, lime, and flaked almonds). For a fun touch, drinks even come topped with lavish decorations like rainbow sprinkles and rosebuds. Head here at night when the bar is pure romance, with low lighting, plush seating, and a few sidewalk tables.