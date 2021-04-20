Where are you going?
Le Fantôme de l’Opéra

19 Rue Royale, 69001 Lyon, France
Website
| +33 4 37 92 03 88
More info

Tue - Sat 6pm - 1am

Of the half-dozen cocktail lounges within a block of the Rhône River, Le Fantôme stands out for its skillful drinks and cozy, theatrical atmosphere. The cocktail menu changes every three months, but always features unique options like the Mary Poppins Explosion (gin, aloe, cherry bitters, lemon, and black currant) and the Amaretto Luxardo (yuzu, agave syrup, amaretto, lime, and flaked almonds). For a fun touch, drinks even come topped with lavish decorations like rainbow sprinkles and rosebuds. Head here at night when the bar is pure romance, with low lighting, plush seating, and a few sidewalk tables.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

